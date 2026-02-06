OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.59 EPS

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.59, Zacks reports. OMV had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion.

OMV Stock Performance

OMVKY opened at $15.10 on Friday. OMV has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMVKY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut OMV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

OMV Company Profile

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

Featured Stories

