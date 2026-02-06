Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.41 and traded as low as $45.00. Emera shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 27,541 shares.

Emera Stock Up 1.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

Get Emera alerts:

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Emera is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as gas distribution and energy infrastructure development. The company’s core businesses include regulated electric utilities, natural gas distribution, and ownership stakes in offshore wind projects and transmission pipelines.

In Canada, Emera operates Nova Scotia Power, the largest electric utility in the province, delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.