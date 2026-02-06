Financial & Tax Architects LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,334 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $333.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

