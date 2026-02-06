Wrapped Sonic Price Hits $0.0450 (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Sonic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Sonic has a market capitalization of $812.95 thousand and approximately $1.74 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Sonic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,756.39 or 0.99167776 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,646.50 or 0.99727216 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Sonic

Wrapped Sonic’s launch date was November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 325,113,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Sonic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 326,658,711.33533064. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.04420774 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,870,754.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Sonic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Sonic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.