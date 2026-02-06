John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 12,575 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,684.43. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $41,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,446,400. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,180 shares of company stock worth $4,551,380. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $504.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.15 and a 200 day moving average of $234.43. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 154.73 and a beta of 1.51. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $507.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $350.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

