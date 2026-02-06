Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Chevron raised its quarterly dividend to $1.78 (4.0% yield), boosting income-focused demand and underscoring management’s cash-return priorities. Dividend Hike Coverage

Chevron raised its quarterly dividend to $1.78 (4.0% yield), boosting income-focused demand and underscoring management’s cash-return priorities. Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side shops have raised targets or reiterated bullish views (Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, TD Cowen commentary), supporting upside expectations and likely providing buying support after recent gains. Wells Fargo Price Target Raise

Several sell-side shops have raised targets or reiterated bullish views (Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, TD Cowen commentary), supporting upside expectations and likely providing buying support after recent gains. Positive Sentiment: Project and M&A progress: Chevron committed to the Yoyo?Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea) and signed an initial offshore exploration MoU in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — potential long?term production upside. Yoyo-Yolanda Project

Project and M&A progress: Chevron committed to the Yoyo?Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea) and signed an initial offshore exploration MoU in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — potential long?term production upside. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: EPS beat ( $1.52 vs. $1.44 est.) but revenue missed materially, leaving guidance/cash?flow narratives intact but tempering enthusiasm about near?term top?line growth. Q4 Presentation

Q4 results were mixed: EPS beat ( $1.52 vs. $1.44 est.) but revenue missed materially, leaving guidance/cash?flow narratives intact but tempering enthusiasm about near?term top?line growth. Neutral Sentiment: Senior leadership changes were announced for 2026 (internal promotions, retirements) — operationally neutral for now but something investors will watch for execution risk. Leadership Changes

Senior leadership changes were announced for 2026 (internal promotions, retirements) — operationally neutral for now but something investors will watch for execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling by multiple executives (including recent Form 4 filings for Andrew Walz, CTO Thomas Booth and CFO Eimear Bonner) is creating short?term sentiment pressure and may signal portfolio rebalancing by insiders. Walz Form 4 Bonner Form 4

Heavy insider selling by multiple executives (including recent Form 4 filings for Andrew Walz, CTO Thomas Booth and CFO Eimear Bonner) is creating short?term sentiment pressure and may signal portfolio rebalancing by insiders. Negative Sentiment: Oil prices softened after U.S.–Iran tensions eased, trimming a supply?risk premium and pressuring integrated majors’ near?term revenue and margins. Oil Price Slide

Oil prices softened after U.S.–Iran tensions eased, trimming a supply?risk premium and pressuring integrated majors’ near?term revenue and margins. Negative Sentiment: Some firms (e.g., HSBC and a subset of boutiques) have trimmed views or stayed on Hold, arguing much upside is priced in — these notes can cap rallies and weigh on momentum. HSBC Cut

In related news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 6,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,932.68. This trade represents a 92.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. This trade represents a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,158 shares of company stock worth $127,919,578. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $360.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

