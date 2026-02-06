Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion.

Neste OYJ Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Neste OYJ has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTOIY. UBS Group lowered shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Neste OYJ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neste OYJ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Neste OYJ Company Profile

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

