Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $382.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

