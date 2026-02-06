iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $199.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.73.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

