MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $99.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

