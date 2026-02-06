MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 220,204 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 69,314 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,957,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after buying an additional 299,361 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $17.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

