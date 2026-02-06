Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,780 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,557,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413,246 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,815,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,622,000 after buying an additional 58,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,646,000 after buying an additional 364,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,415,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,457,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

