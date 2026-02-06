H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.25 and traded as high as $53.92. H2O America shares last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 232,008 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of H2O America in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of H2O America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded H2O America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded H2O America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H2O America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. H2O America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of H2O America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in H2O America during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in H2O America during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in H2O America during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in H2O America in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

