Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,283 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,296.0% during the second quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

