Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $150.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Solid operating results: Q1 revenue rose ~5% to about $26B, with theme parks revenue topping $10B for the first time — evidence that parks and streaming momentum are intact. Disney Stock Crashes 5% — Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support: Guggenheim reaffirmed a “Buy” rating, signaling some sell?side confidence in Disney’s medium?term outlook. Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy for Walt Disney
- Positive Sentiment: Other buy-side support: Needham reiterated a Buy rating, adding that parts of the business (notably parks) are performing well. Needham Reiterates Buy for Walt Disney
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession announced: Josh D’Amaro (parks chief) will succeed Bob Iger, removing immediate uncertainty about leadership and creating clarity on direction. Investors are parsing what a parks?focused CEO means for media/streaming strategy. Disney parks chief Josh D’Amaro will take over for Bob Iger
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage changes: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage (new attention from a major house), which may add trading interest but not an immediate directional signal. Walt Disney Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to leadership news: despite good top?line growth, headlines about Bob Iger stepping down and the CEO handoff triggered a sharp intraday selloff and heightened volatility. Disney Shares Sink Despite Solid Revenue Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downside pressure: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target to $150, signaling more conservative expectations from a major shop. Wells Fargo Lowers Disney Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Pessimistic outlooks from some firms: Jefferies issued a cautious/pessimistic forecast, adding to near?term headwinds. Jefferies Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Disney
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed sell?side stance: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Hold, reflecting uncertainty among analysts about valuation upside absent clearer media/streaming visibility. TD Cowen Reaffirms Hold for Disney
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
