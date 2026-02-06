Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $150.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

