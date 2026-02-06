Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $299.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $299.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Shares of HLT opened at $308.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $310.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

