Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $299.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $299.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Hilton Worldwide News
Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank projects strong price appreciation for HLT, signaling conviction in Hilton’s revenue and margin trajectory that could support further upside. Deutsche Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hilton Worldwide
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $318, implying additional upside from current levels and reflecting confidence in continued demand and RevPAR momentum. JPMorgan Raises Hilton Worldwide Price Target to $318.00
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen analyst said Hilton’s stock price is expected to rise, citing favorable fundamentals that could support a re-rating. TD Cowen Analyst Says HLT Stock Price Expected to Rise
- Positive Sentiment: Another published update reports a raised price target to $305, adding to the string of upward revisions from sell?side firms and boosting consensus upside. Hilton Worldwide Price Target Raised to $305.00
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights that Wall Street expects earnings growth for Hilton in the upcoming report, suggesting a potential beat that could be a catalyst if management’s guidance is strong. Zacks: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital issued a Hold on HLT, which tempers some of the bullish momentum from other upgrades and could limit near?term upward movement. Hilton Worldwide Gets a Hold from BMO Capital
- Neutral Sentiment: Hilton is projected to report quarterly results this week—an event that could drive volatility depending on revenue trends, margins, and forward guidance. Hilton Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.
Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Worldwide
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- EXPOSED: The “29% Account”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.