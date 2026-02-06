Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Critical Analysis

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 13.73% 19.91% 13.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund and Piper Sandler Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $1.53 billion 3.84 $181.11 million $13.27 24.98

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 Piper Sandler Companies 1 3 2 0 2.17

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $389.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund.

Volatility & Risk

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

