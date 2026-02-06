Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $38.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.4118.

DYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,376,000 after buying an additional 1,455,151 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 4,615,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,382,000 after acquiring an additional 848,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,570,000 after purchasing an additional 278,466 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,378,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor?mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

