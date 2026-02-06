Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) traded up 18.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 212,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 228,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$22.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

