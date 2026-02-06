Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 423,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 177,758 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATOS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atossa Genetics from $116.25 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atossa Genetics Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atossa Genetics by 1,294.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Atossa Genetics by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Atossa Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, Washington, focused on developing therapeutics and diagnostic products for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. The company’s mission centers on delivering targeted, minimally invasive solutions that address early detection, treatment, and prevention in women at risk for or diagnosed with breast malignancies.

The company’s pipeline includes Z-Endoxifen, an oral formulation of endoxifen designed to treat and prevent estrogen receptor–positive breast cancers, particularly in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ or those at high risk of recurrence.

