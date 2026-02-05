Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.0 million-$153.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.1 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Knowles to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 825,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $1,237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 839,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,774,407.50. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,500. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Knowles by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $3,335,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter worth $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

