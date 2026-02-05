Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 135273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Compass Minerals International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Compass Minerals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat: CMP reported Q1 EPS that topped consensus and revenue above expectations, driven by stronger pricing and segment performance; management called the quarter a “strong opening.” MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Quarterly beat: CMP reported Q1 EPS that topped consensus and revenue above expectations, driven by stronger pricing and segment performance; management called the quarter a “strong opening.” Positive Sentiment: Raised operating outlook: Management raised fiscal?2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $224 million and highlighted strong salt demand and operational improvements — a clear positive for cash?flow prospects if sustained. MSN Article

Raised operating outlook: Management raised fiscal?2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $224 million and highlighted strong salt demand and operational improvements — a clear positive for cash?flow prospects if sustained. Positive Sentiment: Segment tailwinds: Management cited robust winter weather boosting the Salt segment and higher pricing that supported margin recovery in the quarter. BusinessWire Press Release

Segment tailwinds: Management cited robust winter weather boosting the Salt segment and higher pricing that supported margin recovery in the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call: Full Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment trends and cost actions for investors doing deeper due diligence. SA Transcript

Earnings materials and call: Full Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment trends and cost actions for investors doing deeper due diligence. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views mixed: Recent analyst price targets and coverage remain varied (median targets near the low?$20s); close coverage remains important while the company executes on the improved EBITDA outlook. QuiverQuant Coverage

Analyst views mixed: Recent analyst price targets and coverage remain varied (median targets near the low?$20s); close coverage remains important while the company executes on the improved EBITDA outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still challenged: The company reports a negative net margin and negative return on equity on a GAAP basis; some outlets and data providers flagged a net loss or weaker revenue reads that may have spooked investors. Zacks Report

Profitability still challenged: The company reports a negative net margin and negative return on equity on a GAAP basis; some outlets and data providers flagged a net loss or weaker revenue reads that may have spooked investors. Negative Sentiment: High leverage and analyst expectations: The balance sheet shows elevated leverage (debt?to?equity ~3.55) and some analysts still model a negative full?year EPS, keeping investor focus on cash generation and debt reduction. QuiverQuant Debt Notes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 14.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $910.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company’s deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

