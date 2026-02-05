Relx (LON:REL) Shares Down 14.4% – Here’s Why

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,142 and last traded at GBX 2,213. Approximately 257,807,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 814% from the average daily volume of 28,216,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,070 target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,570 price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,222.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,948.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,286.11. The company has a market cap of £39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

