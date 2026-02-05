BorgWarner Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,381. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.