Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.45 Per Share

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.452 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 6.0% increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37.
Hershey has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.
Hershey Stock Up 8.8%
Hershey stock traded up $18.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,699,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,678. Hershey has a 52-week low of $150.04 and a 52-week high of $225.55. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day moving average is $185.53.
Key Headlines Impacting Hershey
Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong 2026 outlook — Hershey reported EPS of $1.71 vs. ~$1.40 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $8.20–$8.52 and revenue around $12.2–12.3B, well above street expectations, giving investors conviction in a recovery in earnings. Reuters: Hershey sees strong 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase / cash return — the board declared quarterly dividends ($1.452 common / $1.320 Class B), reflecting management confidence and boosting yield-driven demand for the stock. PR Newswire: Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst moves support momentum — several shops raised price targets (Deutsche Bank lifted its target to $188; DA Davidson and others increased targets), signaling growing analyst comfort with the turnaround while some maintain neutral ratings ahead of full results digestion. InsiderMonkey: Deutsche Bank Lifts Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Commodity-market ripple effects — cocoa futures moved sharply higher after Hershey’s forecast eased demand worries, a market reaction that reflects positioning and short covering more than a direct company operational change; rising cocoa futures are a mixed signal for producers and suppliers. Barchart: Cocoa Prices Settle Sharply Higher
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure persists — despite the top?line beat, margins were hurt by high cocoa costs and tariff expenses; Q4 profit remained well below year?ago levels and input-costs could limit near?term margin expansion even as pricing helps sales. WSJ: Hershey profit dragged down by tariffs, cocoa costs
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.
Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.
