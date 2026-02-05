TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This is a 35.6% increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

TPG has a payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TPG to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 4.5%

TPG stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.54. 11,532,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. TPG has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 594.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. TPG had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in TPG during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in TPG by 268.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG by 252.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TPG in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.