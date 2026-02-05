Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Down 28.6% – Here’s Why

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 156,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 91,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Down 28.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.