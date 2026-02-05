Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.600-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Unum Group stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,243. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.20). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on Unum Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $951,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

