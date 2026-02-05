AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.130-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.03.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. AptarGroup had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.58 million. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $1,818,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,256.61. This trade represents a 33.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 31.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 135.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.