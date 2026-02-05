Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 5,978 shares.The stock last traded at $98.7210 and had previously closed at $98.14.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

