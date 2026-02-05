Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $334.57 and last traded at $330.50. 14,603,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 15,104,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

