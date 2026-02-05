AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.730-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.000-11.500 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $7.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $230.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.20.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.38 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

AvalonBay Communities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AvalonBay Communities this week:

Core FFO beat estimates and operating fundamentals improved — AvalonBay reported core FFO of $2.85 (vs. a $2.84 consensus) and noted improvement in same?store NOI and occupancy, which supports underlying cash flow stability. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased — the board raised the quarterly dividend 1.7% to $1.78 (annualized yield ~4.2%), reinforcing the company’s shareholder return profile for income investors. AvalonBay Announces 2025 Operating Results, 1.7% Dividend Increase and Initial 2026 Outlook

Substantially stronger 2026 guidance — AvalonBay set FY 2026 EPS guidance of $11.00–$11.50 and Q1 2026 EPS of $2.73–$2.83, well above current Street estimates; this is a big positive on paper but may be interpreted with caution until it’s supported by revenue trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus and interest expense pressure — Q4 revenue was $678.9M versus ~$766.4M expected, and the company noted higher interest expense that weighed on reported results, which likely prompted concern about near?term growth and margins. AvalonBay Press Release (financials)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

Further Reading

