SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.700-7.020 EPS.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,906. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at $33,217,425.40. This trade represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 38.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

