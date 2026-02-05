abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.10, but opened at $83.03. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $83.8290, with a volume of 1,619,751 shares.
Key Headlines Impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Silver ETFs have shown periods of strong performance versus gold in 2025, underlining that large pullbacks can be temporary and that ETFs like SIVR can benefit when metal prices recover. Silver ETFs: Not Always Second Place
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts argue the recent price reset could leave gold and silver positioned to climb steadily over the medium term, which would support SIVR if risk appetite returns. Gold and silver unlikely to repeat “explosive rally” but should still climb steadily
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical and short?term forecasts show traders reassessing upside targets after sharp moves — possible short bounces but limited near?term upside without stabilization in futures markets. Silver (XAG) Forecast: Traders Reassess Upside Targets as Gold Dominates Price Action
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-lived rebounds in precious metals have repeatedly lost steam, suggesting volatility remains elevated and making timing for SIVR inflows/outflows uncertain. Gold, silver extend price rebounds
- Negative Sentiment: Deleveraging and margin calls are cited as major drivers of the current plunge in silver, producing forced selling in futures and ETFs — a direct negative catalyst for SIVR. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage describes a volatile, ongoing selloff — silver plunged again after a brief rebound as markets try to find footing following last week’s historic decline, intensifying downside pressure on SIVR. Silver Plunges After Brief Rebound as Volatility Remains High
- Negative Sentiment: Demand risk: Pandora — a major jeweler — says it will pivot toward platinum/platinum?plated products to reduce reliance on volatile silver prices, a structural demand concern if other retailers follow. Pandora aims to break with volatile silver market, CEO says
- Negative Sentiment: Market reports show silver led declines that also dragged gold lower, reinforcing that sector?wide weakness is hurting metal?exposed ETFs like SIVR. Silver sharply down, leading gold lower, too
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.
About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
