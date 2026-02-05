abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.10, but opened at $83.03. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $83.8290, with a volume of 1,619,751 shares.

Key Headlines Impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.