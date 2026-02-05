IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.62. 1,381,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79. IDEX has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $213.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,124 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in IDEX by 250.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,730,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth $156,009,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 652,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after buying an additional 383,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,525 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

