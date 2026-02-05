IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.
IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDEX
IDEX Trading Up 0.2%
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,124 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in IDEX by 250.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,730,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth $156,009,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 652,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after buying an additional 383,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,525 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More IDEX News
Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats: IDEX reported Q4 EPS of $2.10 and revenue of $899.1M, topping consensus and showing ~4.2% year?over?year revenue growth and improved margins — results that support the near?term earnings beat narrative. IDEX Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: End?market strength in HST & data centers: Management highlighted robust demand from data?center customers and strong growth in the HST (health & specialty technologies) segment, which helped drive outperformance in the quarter. IEX Q4 Deep Dive: Data Center Demand and HST Segment Drive Outperformance
- Neutral Sentiment: Company provided FY?2026 and Q1 guidance: IDEX set FY26 EPS at $8.15–8.35 and Q1 at $1.73–1.78, signaling continued organic growth but leaving room for execution risk as guidance replaces fiscal uncertainty. IEX Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available: Management released a slide deck and full earnings call transcript for deeper review of segment performance and backlog trends — useful for modeling forward margins and segment revenue mix. IDEX Q4 Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term guidance disappoints: Q1 guidance (1.73–1.78) came in below the street’s ~1.84 estimate, prompting near?term selling pressure as analysts and traders priced in a softer start to 2026. IDEX shares slip as Q1 earnings guidance disappoints
- Negative Sentiment: FY guidance slightly below consensus midpoint: The FY26 range (8.15–8.35) sits close to but slightly under some consensus figures, leaving upside dependent on execution and sustained end?market strength beyond the HST/data?center pockets. IDEX Corp Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.
Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.