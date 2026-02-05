Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.400-12.200 EPS.

Rockwell beat expectations in Q1 with double?digit sales growth , adjusted EPS of $2.75 , and total company segment margin of 20.7%, driven by higher volume, favorable mix and productivity.

Rockwell beat expectations in Q1 with , adjusted EPS of , and total company segment margin of 20.7%, driven by higher volume, favorable mix and productivity. Software & Control was a standout: organic sales +17%, Logix North America sales >25%, strong early adoption of the new L9 controller, and Plex delivered its best quarter with notable customer wins (e.g., R.H. Sheppard).

was a standout: organic sales +17%, Logix North America sales >25%, strong early adoption of the new L9 controller, and Plex delivered its best quarter with notable customer wins (e.g., R.H. Sheppard). Companywide productivity and margin initiatives (commercial spend, direct material, supply chain efficiencies and AI adoption) are expanding gross margins and support management’s target of >100 bps segment margin expansion for the year and >40% incremental margins.

Companywide productivity and margin initiatives (commercial spend, direct material, supply chain efficiencies and AI adoption) are expanding gross margins and support management’s target of >100 bps segment margin expansion for the year and >40% incremental margins. Macro and trade uncertainty (tariffs, regional conflict) is keeping some large CapEx projects on hold, Lifecycle Services revenue declined 6% in Q1, and the Sensia JV dissolution will remove ~$250M of annualized sales (with modest margin improvement).

Macro and trade uncertainty (tariffs, regional conflict) is keeping some large CapEx projects on hold, Lifecycle Services revenue declined 6% in Q1, and the Sensia JV dissolution will remove ~$250M of annualized sales (with modest margin improvement). Outlook unchanged: fiscal?2026 organic sales guidance of 2%–6% (midpoint assumes gradual improvement), adjusted EPS midpoint raised to $11.80, free cash flow conversion targeted at ~100% and ~$500M of planned share repurchases.

NYSE ROK traded down $25.33 on Thursday, hitting $404.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.96 and a 200-day moving average of $371.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.52. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $438.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.12.

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.48, for a total value of $58,762.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,803.76. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,728. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $10,259,637. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Rockwell reported $2.75 EPS and $2.10B revenue, ahead of consensus, with organic sales up ~10% and margin expansion driven by higher volumes — a clear operational beat that supports earnings momentum. ROK Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q1 results beat expectations: Rockwell reported $2.75 EPS and $2.10B revenue, ahead of consensus, with organic sales up ~10% and margin expansion driven by higher volumes — a clear operational beat that supports earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its full?year profit outlook relative to its prior guidance (management cites stronger demand and profit leverage), which supports the view of durable margin improvement and cash flow. Rockwell Automation Lifts Guidance as Profit Jumps

Company raised its full?year profit outlook relative to its prior guidance (management cites stronger demand and profit leverage), which supports the view of durable margin improvement and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions and price?target activity are mixed but generally supportive: several firms reaffirmed or updated models after the print, leaving a range of opinions that could sustain volatility. Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Expectations

Analyst reactions and price?target activity are mixed but generally supportive: several firms reaffirmed or updated models after the print, leaving a range of opinions that could sustain volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary frames the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity given multi-year growth drivers (automation, software, onshoring) and continued capital returns — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. MarketBeat: February Pullback Signal

Market commentary frames the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity given multi-year growth drivers (automation, software, onshoring) and continued capital returns — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Guidance vs. Street: the FY?2026 EPS range (11.40–12.20) and revenue guide (~$8.8B) sit at or slightly below some consensus numbers, which prompted investor caution despite the quarter’s strength. Company FY2026 Guidance Update

Guidance vs. Street: the FY?2026 EPS range (11.40–12.20) and revenue guide (~$8.8B) sit at or slightly below some consensus numbers, which prompted investor caution despite the quarter’s strength. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off on the report and conference?call tone — Benzinga and other outlets note the immediate market reaction as investors focused on the cautious elements of the outlook rather than the beat. What’s Going On With Rockwell Automation Stock

Shares sold off on the report and conference?call tone — Benzinga and other outlets note the immediate market reaction as investors focused on the cautious elements of the outlook rather than the beat. Negative Sentiment: Prior analyst skepticism: Oppenheimer recently lowered its rating, arguing some operational gains may already be priced in — a reminder that some firms see limited near?term upside. Oppenheimer Downgrade Coverage

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

