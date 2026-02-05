Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 26.02%.The firm had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Dorian LPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of LPG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,197. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 950.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dorian LPG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $721,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,491.70. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 153,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,550. This trade represents a 10.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Dorian LPG by 7.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.