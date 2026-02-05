Oleg Khaykin Sells 70,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,779,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,596,206.50. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,967,861.20.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Oleg Khaykin sold 68,810 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,753.70.

On Monday, December 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 85,836 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,513,288.68.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,422. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat expectations (EPS surprise, revenue +36% YoY) and analysts have raised near-term estimates, supporting investor confidence.

Positive Sentiment: Several brokers have lifted price targets and buy ratings recently (Needham, Rosenblatt, Susquehanna, Argus), helping fuel upward re-rating.

Positive Sentiment: Momentum coverage and technical strength (fresh 52-week/highs and a >30% one‑week move) attract momentum and quant flows that can amplify gains.

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional accumulation over recent quarters (multiple hedge funds and asset managers increasing positions) provides a structural bid under the stock.

Neutral Sentiment: Market comp/watchlist pieces list VIAV as a potential value/momentum candidate — useful for idea generation but not an immediate catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week: CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares (~$26.48 avg), SVP Gary Staley sold multiple blocks (~$25.9 avg) and EVP Paul McNab sold 4,638 shares — large, disclosed sales that may temper sentiment or trigger short-term profit-taking.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

