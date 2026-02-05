Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann Sells 5,265 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 5,265 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $379,027.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,117.92. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GEF traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 206,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company had revenue of $994.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greif from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Greif by 36.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Greif by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Greif by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

