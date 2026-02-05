First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.090-3.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $188.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 33.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $39,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 3,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,054.90. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company issued strong FY?2026 guidance (NAREIT FFO/EPS view) of $3.09–$3.19, well above sell?side consensus, giving investors upside to future earnings expectations. Read More.

Company issued strong FY?2026 guidance (NAREIT FFO/EPS view) of $3.09–$3.19, well above sell?side consensus, giving investors upside to future earnings expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.50 (12.4% increase; ~3.4% yield), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Read More.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.50 (12.4% increase; ~3.4% yield), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operating performance: NAREIT FFO/share of $0.77 beat estimates and improved year?over?year, and total revenue modestly beat expectations — supporting the company’s cash?flow story. Read More.

Operating performance: NAREIT FFO/share of $0.77 beat estimates and improved year?over?year, and total revenue modestly beat expectations — supporting the company’s cash?flow story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio/transaction activity and leasing: strong cash rental rate increases (30%+ on new deals), same?store NOI growth, acquisition of a 968k SF Phoenix building, new development starts and recent lease signings — all support growth outlook and rent?reversion upside. Read More.

Portfolio/transaction activity and leasing: strong cash rental rate increases (30%+ on new deals), same?store NOI growth, acquisition of a 968k SF Phoenix building, new development starts and recent lease signings — all support growth outlook and rent?reversion upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Financing activity: closed two unsecured term loans ($425M and $375M) providing liquidity for development and acquisitions; this supports expansion but also increases short?term debt capacity. Read More.

Financing activity: closed two unsecured term loans ($425M and $375M) providing liquidity for development and acquisitions; this supports expansion but also increases short?term debt capacity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and conference materials are available for deeper color on assumptions behind guidance and leasing trends. (Earnings call transcript and slide deck released.) Read More.

Management commentary and conference materials are available for deeper color on assumptions behind guidance and leasing trends. (Earnings call transcript and slide deck released.) Read More. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS missed the quarter: reported $0.59 vs. analyst consensus ~$0.76, and below last year’s EPS — a reminder that NAREIT FFO (not GAAP EPS) is the metric investors track, but the miss could cause short?term volatility. Read More.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

