Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $327.02 and last traded at $325.9650, with a volume of 15541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $324.40.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.90 and its 200-day moving average is $298.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

