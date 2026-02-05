Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 25246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWZ. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Fireweed Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Fireweed Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$4.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$712.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.87.

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Mactung Tungsten project that covers an area of 37.6 square kilometers located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada.

