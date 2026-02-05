Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.
Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.6%
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at $50,197,546.08. This represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $198,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,260.87. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 321,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Key Enphase Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stronger near?term outlook — Enphase beat EPS and revenue estimates and raised Q1 revenue guidance to $270–$300M (management said bookings are ~90% to midpoint), which sparked the initial rally. ENPH Stock Soars 50% on Earnings Beat—Is It a Data Center Play?
- Positive Sentiment: New growth narrative — Management highlighted opportunities tying behind?the?meter systems, batteries and inverter tech to data?center grid constraints (800V DC/medium?voltage designs), which gives investors a longer?duration TAM story beyond residential solar. ENPH Stock Soars 50% on Earnings Beat—Is It a Data Center Play?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price?target increases — Several firms upgraded/raised targets after results (HSBC, Roth, Wells Fargo among others), adding institutional momentum that supported the rally. Enphase Energy surges as upbeat revenue forecast prompts two analyst upgrades
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest and squeeze dynamics — High short interest (~22%) likely amplified the post?earnings move (short covering), which raises volatility but doesn’t change underlying fundamentals. ENPH Stock Soars 50% on Earnings Beat—Is It a Data Center Play?
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and mixed analyst views — Coverage is mixed: some targets rose, others remain cautious (JPMorgan kept a neutral stance and lower PT), so upside from new levels is debated. Enphase Energy (ENPH) Valuation Check After Earnings Beat And Strong 2026 Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue still declining y/y and shipment softness — Q4 revenue was down ~10% year?over?year and microinverter shipments fell, signaling the recovery isn’t uniform. Enphase Energy Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Headwinds and cost cuts — Management acknowledged regional weakness (Europe) and is cutting ~160 jobs after shipment declines, which underscores near?term margin/structural risks. Enphase to cut 160 jobs globally, as Q4 microinverter shipments drop to 682MW
- Negative Sentiment: Overbought / profit?taking risk — Technicals show ENPH in overbought territory after the rapid rally, so pullbacks and increased intraday volatility are likely as traders lock in gains. Enphase Energy Stock Just Shot Into Overbought Territory. Is It Too Late to Buy ENPH?
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.
