New York Times (NYT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of New York Times (NYSE: NYT) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2026 – New York Times had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/5/2026 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – New York Times was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – New York Times had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2025 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – New York Times was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

