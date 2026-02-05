New York Times (NYT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of New York Times (NYSE: NYT) in the last few weeks:
- 2/5/2026 – New York Times had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 2/5/2026 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – New York Times was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – New York Times had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/20/2026 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2025 – New York Times had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2025 – New York Times was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
New York Times Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.
Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.
