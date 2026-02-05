Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for M/I Homes (MHO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO):

1/30/2026 – M/I Homes was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

1/30/2026 – M/I Homes had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/30/2026 – M/I Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/22/2026 – M/I Homes had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/7/2026 – M/I Homes is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – M/I Homes is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,167 shares in the company, valued at $828,104.76. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

