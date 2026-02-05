Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for M/I Homes (MHO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO):
- 1/30/2026 – M/I Homes was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..
- 1/30/2026 – M/I Homes had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 1/30/2026 – M/I Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/22/2026 – M/I Homes had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/7/2026 – M/I Homes is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – M/I Homes is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes
In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,167 shares in the company, valued at $828,104.76. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.