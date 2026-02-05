Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $459.41 and last traded at $428.9650, with a volume of 699749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $432.95.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and bullish guidance: Seagate reported better?than?expected results (EPS and revenue) and gave Q3 guidance of $3.20–$3.60 EPS, reinforcing the AI/storage demand story that has driven the recent rally.

Q2 beat and bullish guidance: Seagate reported better?than?expected results (EPS and revenue) and gave Q3 guidance of $3.20–$3.60 EPS, reinforcing the AI/storage demand story that has driven the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Major analyst lift — Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $650 and put an Overweight rating on STX, joining other firms that have raised targets and supported a valuation re?rating. Cantor Fitzgerald PT Raise

Major analyst lift — Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $650 and put an Overweight rating on STX, joining other firms that have raised targets and supported a valuation re?rating. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and cash returns: Seagate maintained a sizable quarterly dividend ($0.74), which supports income?oriented buyers and reduces downside for some holders.

Dividend and cash returns: Seagate maintained a sizable quarterly dividend ($0.74), which supports income?oriented buyers and reduces downside for some holders. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and media coverage: Zacks and other outlets have highlighted STX as a momentum/growth play tied to AI storage demand — coverage can amplify flows but is secondary to fundamentals. Zacks Momentum Piece

Momentum and media coverage: Zacks and other outlets have highlighted STX as a momentum/growth play tied to AI storage demand — coverage can amplify flows but is secondary to fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO William Mosley sold 20,000 shares (~$8.6M) and EVP Ban Seng Teh sold ~20,195 shares, both disclosed in SEC filings — large insider sales are fueling short?term caution and may be driving some of today’s weakness. CEO Form 4 EVP Sale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.61.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.27, for a total value of $8,585,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 410,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,024,739.12. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,560.68. This trade represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 137,976 shares of company stock worth $45,330,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 28.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 185.8% during the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

