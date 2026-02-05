JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $95.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

CCI traded down $5.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.08. 6,977,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,245. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $629,431,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3,051.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,221,000 after buying an additional 5,299,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 591.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,471,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,418,000 after buying an additional 3,824,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 422.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,437,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

