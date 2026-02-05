Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $53.01. 2,068,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 11.99%.The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 64.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 95.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Suncor Energy this week:

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.