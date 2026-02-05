Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 11.99%.The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 64.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 95.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Suncor Energy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Suncor Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on EPS and strong operations — Suncor reported $0.79 EPS vs. a $0.77 consensus and highlighted higher production and refining results that offset weaker prices; this beat and operational strength support the stock. Suncor beats fourth-quarter estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — the board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.60/share (annualized yield ~4.5%), payable March 25 to holders of record March 4, which supports income investors and the stock’s valuation. Suncor Energy declares dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q4 output — Suncor delivered record upstream production in the quarter despite adverse weather, improving the company’s near?term cash generation prospects. Suncor delivers record Q4 output
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer?term supply planning — Suncor says it will outline spring plans for long?term bitumen supply; outcome and timing of any changes are uncertain but could influence medium?term production profiles. Suncor to lay out plans for long-term bitumen supply
- Neutral Sentiment: Lower WTI breakeven commentary — analyst pieces noted Suncor’s improved breakeven and 2026 outlook; this can be constructive but depends on realized commodity prices. Does Suncor’s Lower WTI Breakeven…
- Negative Sentiment: Surge in put buying — unusually large options activity: ~28,315 put contracts were purchased (a ~2,998% increase vs. typical daily put volume), signaling heavy bearish bets or hedging demand; that flow likely amplified selling and pressured the share price today. Investors Purchase High Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.
Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.
