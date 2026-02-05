Status Market Capitalization Tops $57.05 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $57.05 million and $18.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,797,934,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,797,934,960.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01264271 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $17,510,221.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

