Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the previous session’s volume of 3,704 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.20.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, trading under OTCMKTS:JTKWY, is a leading global online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers with local and international restaurants through its digital platforms. Formed in early 2020 from the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com, the company has established a presence across Europe, North America and other key regions. Headquartered in Amsterdam, with significant operational offices in London and Chicago, Just Eat Takeaway.com facilitates millions of daily orders through its suite of websites and mobile applications.

The company’s core offerings comprise branded marketplaces including Just Eat in the United Kingdom, Grubhub in the United States, Takeaway.com in the Netherlands and Germany, plus localized platforms such as Menulog in Australia and SkipTheDishes in Canada.

